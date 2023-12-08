News Release – G2 Goldfields’ Statement on Regional Geopolitical Affairs (December 8, 2023)

A message to our shareholders regarding the recent actions by the Government of Venezuela

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) wishes to provide context and comments regarding the recent actions of the Venezuelan Government with respect to Guyana’s Essequibo District. G2 is developing its high grade OKO gold project in Guyana and has been operating in Guyana since 2019.

Additionally, the management team of G2 have led the discovery, construction, and development of the $225 million USD Aurora Gold Project in Guyana, now one of South America’s largest operating gold mines, and have been active investors in Guyana since 1996.

Background and context to the Venezuelan government’s recent actions can be found at the following link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/02/14/venezuela-guyana-border-dispute-oil/. The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice. Significantly, almost every country in the world recognizes Guyana’s existing borders.

Guyana has received international support concerning the most recent actions of the Venezuelan government, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating Washington’s “unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty” and reaffirming their position that Guyana has full authority over its Essequibo region. Additionally, Britain’s Foreign Office stated, “The UK is concerned by the recent steps taken by Venezuela, with respect to the Essequibo region of Guyana,” …

