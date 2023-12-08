Newmont pours 8,000th gold bar at Musselwhite mine – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – December 6, 2023)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The world’s largest gold miner, Newmont (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT), has announced another milestone at its Musselwhite mine, in Ontario, where it has poured the 8,000th gold doré bar since the operation started with commercial production in 1997.

The mine, one of the world’s largest producers of the metal in Canada and globally, has churned out more than five-million ounces of gold in the last 25 years.

General manager Mark Kiessling, who assumed his role shortly before Musselwhite celebrated its silver jubilee in 2022, said the hard work was paying off.

“Now, more than a quarter century into operation, there remains great exploration potential at Musselwhite,” Kiessling said. “You can see the improvement in ore tonnes and the improvement in gold ounces mined. And we expect that trend to continue.”

