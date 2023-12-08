Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest in scathing attack on oil and gas industry – by Adam Morton (The Guardian – December 7, 2023)

https://www.theguardian.com/

Australian magnate-turned-green-evangelist says companies that don’t stop burning fossil fuels will have ‘blood on their hands’

The Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has used the backdrop of the Cop28 climate summit to pay for ads in more than 10 major newspapers around the world attacking the oil and gas industry and calling for fossil fuels to be phased out.

Forrest, who this year ranked as Australia’s second richest person, with a net worth of A$33.3bn (£17.4bn), placed an ad in the Friday edition of papers including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Financial Times, Times of India, Australian Financial Review and the Australian.

Under the banner of Forrest’s company Fortescue, the display ad showed an ostrich with its head in the sand. Above the bird ran the text: “Oil and gas, here is the science you’ve missed.” The campaign was timed to run as Forrest, who made his fortune mining iron ore but who has more recently become an aggressive renewable energy investor and advocate, called for urgent action at the climate summit in the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking on a rest day at the Dubai conference, he said Cop28 could have “enormous historic relevancy” if countries declared fossil fuels should be phased out, and not just “abated” through what he called the “old lie” of carbon sequestration, but would be a “flop” if they failed to agree on this point.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/dec/07/mining-billionaire-andrew-forrest-in-scathing-attack-on-oil-and-gas-industry