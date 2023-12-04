Gold soars past $2,100 to new record — and analysts don’t expect it to stop there – by Lee Ying Shan (CNBC.com – December 3, 2023)

https://www.cnbc.com/

Gold prices notched a new record on Monday for a second day in a row — with spot prices touching $2,100 as the global rush for bullion appears set to continue. Gold prices are on course to hit fresh highs next year and could remain above $2,000 levels, analysts said, citing geopolitical uncertainty, a likely weaker U.S. dollar and possible interest rate cuts.

Prices of the yellow metal have risen for two consecutive months with the Israel-Palestinian conflict boosting demand for the safe-haven asset, while expectations of interest rate cuts have provided further support. Gold tends to perform well during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty due to its status as a reliable store of value.

“The anticipated retreat in both the USD and interest rates across 2024 are key positive drivers for gold,” UOB’s Head of Markets Strategy, Global Economics and Markets Research, Heng Koon How, told CNBC via email. He estimated that gold prices could reach up to $2,200 by the end of 2024.

Similarly, another analyst is bullish on bullion’s outlook. “There is simply less leverage this time around vs 2011 in gold … taking prices through $2,100 and putting $2,200/oz in view,” said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at precious metals firm MKS PAMP.

