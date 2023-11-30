Sask. government approval brings new biggest uranium project in Canada closer to reality – by Pratyush Dayal (CBC News Saskatoon – November 28, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/

Mine will produce more than 23 per cent world’s uranium production once running, says NexGen Energy

Saskatchewan is moving closer to being the location of the new biggest uranium mining project in Canada. On Nov. 8, Canadian company NexGen Energy Ltd. received ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act of Saskatchewan to proceed with the development of the Rook I Project, slated to be located 130 kilometres north of La Loche, Sask. It still requires federal approval.

NexGen is the first company in more than 20 years to receive full provincial environmental assessment approval for a greenfield uranium project in Saskatchewan.

“When a project like ours comes online, it’ll represent over 23 per cent of the world’s uranium production in the first few years of production. So, it is an incredibly important asset to not just the people of Saskatchewan, but the world in terms of uranium projects,” Nick Espenberg, director of mine technical Services with NexGen Energy, said Tuesday.

The site is located near the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Buffalo River Dene Nation, Birch Narrows Dene Nation and Métis communities. Espenberg said the company wants to do “things the right way” in terms of the environment and will use top-of-the-line technology to do so.

