Trudeau’s green energy policy means more mining – by Lorrie Goldstein (Toronto Sun – November 26, 2023)

One of the many ironies of the Trudeau government’s clean energy strategy is that it means dramatically increasing the number of mining operations in Canada and approving them far more quickly than in the past.

What’s driving the need for a mining boom is the Trudeau government’s edict that 60% of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in Canada must be electric by 2030, increasing to 100% in 2035, along with 35% of new medium and heavy-duty vehicles by 2030 and, where feasible, 100% by 2040.

According to the International Energy Agency, a typical electric vehicle and its battery requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle – including lithium, nickel, copper and tellurium.

So not only will there have to be more mines approved but the current lengthy federal and provincial government approval processes for mining operations will have to be short-circuited, inevitably raising objections from some environmental and Indigenous groups.

