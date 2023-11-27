Smith says she’ll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act (Canadian Press/Toronto Star – November 26, 2023)

https://www.thestar.com/

Premier pledges to move on sovereignty act

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government’s sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.

Smith told her provincewide radio call-in show on Saturday that she’s “had it” with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, saying he “doesn’t care about the constitution” and noting Ottawa has recently lost two court cases dealing with disputes over federal-provincial jurisdiction.

The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, which Smith’s government passed last year, would allow the province to reject federal laws or regulations when the province thinks they cause harm to Alberta. It has not been tested in court.

Last month, Smith laid out conditions under which her government would enact portions of the law. She told reporters an “aggressive” cap on oil and gas emissions including methane, a cap on emissions from fertilizer use or a 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid are all lines in the sand.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/smith-says-shell-reveal-details-next-week-on-threat-to-invoke-sovereignty-act/article_e9791322-2101-5ac5-a5d8-33f59ace7137.html#:~:text=The%20Alberta%20Sovereignty%20Within%20a,they%20cause%20harm%20to%20Alberta.