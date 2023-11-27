Opinion: Nuclear power and LNG are key to a low-carbon future – by Duncan T. Munn (Financial Post – November 24, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Nuclear provides reliable base power while LNG could help manage the world’s transition away from coal

The national conversation about net-zero has tended to focus on renewable forms of energy, such as wind and solar, both of which have important roles to play in future.

But nuclear energy and liquefied natural gas (LNG) have also emerged as pragmatic drivers on the road toward a low-carbon future. Each has its own unique advantages.

Nuclear stands out as a reliable source of base-load electricity. Unlike wind and solar installations, which produce much less energy than their rated capacities when, respectively, the wind isn’t blowing or the sun shining, nuclear reactors can operate more or less indefinitely at close to capacity output.

That ensures a stable energy supply, offsetting the intermittency associated with wind and solar. In building a robust energy grid capable of meeting the demands of a modern economy, reliability is a crucial asset.

