BHP looks to take potash plant nuclear – by Matthew Cranston (Australian Financial Review – November 26, 2023)

Washington | BHP is considering nuclear energy to power what will be the world’s biggest potash mine in Saskatchewan, Canada, in a move that would help the Australian mining giant achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

A decision to pursue nuclear generation in a country where it has long been part of the energy mix raises further questions about Australia’s own interest in the clean but controversial energy alternative.

BHP is investing more than $US10 billion ($15 billion) in the Jansen potash project, making it the single largest project currently under construction at the group.

By 2026, the company expects to start producing more than 4 million tonnes of the salt and potassium compounds processed into fertiliser used to boost crop production at a time when global supplies are under pressure due to the war in Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain producers.

