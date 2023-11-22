Yukon government approves more mineral exploration in Whitehorse – by Virginie Ann (CBC News Canada North – November 22, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

New permit allows drilling within city limits, in an area near Mount Sima and Copper Haul Road

An mineral exploration company fined earlier this year for mining infractions at a site just outside Whitehorse has received a new permit to pursue more exploration in the city.

The Yukon government approved earlier this month a class 1 exploration permit allowing Gladiator Metals to do up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling around the Whitehorse Copper Belt. The areas — Little and Middle Chief as well as the Arctic Chief area — are within city limits, close to Mount Sima and Copper Haul Road.

The approval come only a few months after Gladiator Metals was fined $43,700 for violating its permit near Cowley Creek, another part of Whitehorse Copper Belt where the company was drilling to measure for copper levels. The company’s work at that site had sparked concerns among several Whitehorse residents last spring, who complained of a “horrific mess” being made in the area.

The Yukon government believes the fine was enough to put Gladiator Metals back in line for current and future projects. Todd Powell, director of mineral resources at Yukon’s Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, said the earlier infractions didn’t affect the government’s decision to issue a new permit to the company.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-mining-whitehorse-1.7035045