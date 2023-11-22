Nunavut review board says Rankin Inlet mine expansion should not go forward – by Emma Tranter (CBC News Canada North – November 20, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Agnico Eagle “surprised and disappointed” by board’s decision

The Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) says a proposal to extend Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine gold mine should not be allowed to proceed. Agnico Eagle’s proposal would have extended the mine’s life by 11 years, to 2043, and built an 11-turbine wind farm to power the mine.

In a 255-page document released late Friday, the NIRB said the mine, which opened in 2015 and is 25 kilometres from Rankin Inlet, should not expand at this time, “due to the considerable uncertainty of the potential for the proposal to have negative, lasting effects on caribou, and the uncertainty of cumulative effects.”

In a statement to CBC, Agnico Eagle said it is “surprised and disappointed” by the recommendation. “On first reading, it appears that the scientific studies submitted to the NIRB regarding the impacts of the project have not received all the consideration they deserve in several respects,” said Agnico Eagle spokesperson Natalie Frackleton.

“We will take the time to fully review and understand the NIRB’s recommendation report and assess our next steps before making any further comments.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/nunavut-review-board-denies-rankin-inlet-mine-expansion-1.7034048?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar