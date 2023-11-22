Baffinland gets OK to ship more ore from Nunavut mine (CBC News Canada North – November 20, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Mining company can ship 6 million tonnes of ore annually until Dec. 31, 2024

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. has been given the OK to ship more ore from its Mary River mine in Nunavut. The company can ship up to six million tonnes of ore per year until Dec. 31, 2024 — that’s up from 4.2 million tonnes per year.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal approved the plan following a recommendation from the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB). Baffinland has in past requested, and been approved for, similar such temporary increases.

The new proposal also allows Baffinland to ship more than six million tonnes of ore in any one year from Milne Inlet, if “unexpected circumstances” meant there was ore stockpiled at the port from the previous year. For example, in 2022, some ore was stranded at the port when heavy ice put an early end to shipping operations.

The company submitted its “sustaining operations proposal” in early 2023, months after the federal government rejected the company’s proposed Phase 2 expansion project. That project would have seen the company shipping up to 12 million tonnes of ore per year from the mine, and would have involved the construction of a new railway to the Milne Inlet port.

