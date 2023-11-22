Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft as it faces Brink’s lawsuit – by Christopher Reynolds (Canadian Press/Toronto Star – November 20, 2023)

https://www.thestar.com/

Air Canada says it bears no blame in gold theft

MONTREAL – Air Canada has fired back in a lawsuit by security firm Brink’s, saying the airline bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto’s Pearson airport earlier this year.

A thief walked walked away with the costly cargo after presenting a phoney document at an Air Canada warehouse on April 17, according to the Brink’s filing last month. In a Nov. 8 statement of defence, Air Canada rejected “each and every allegation” in the Brink’s suit, saying it fulfilled its carriage contracts and denying any improper or “careless” conduct.

The country’s largest airline goes on to say that Brink’s failed to note the value of the haul on the waybill — a document typically issued by a carrier with details of the shipment — and that if Brink’s did suffer losses, a multilateral treaty known as the Montreal Convention would cap Air Canada’s liability.

