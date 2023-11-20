National security-driven policy decisions to recast critical minerals space in 2024 – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – November 20, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

While governments around the world are beginning to understand the strategic importance of critical minerals, miners may struggle in 2024 to position themselves to benefit as states battle for control of resources.

Rebecca Campbell, a partner at international law firm White & Case LLP, says an undue concentration of critical mineral markets, escalating geopolitical tensions over resource control, and shifting global supply chains, all pose heightened risks for miners.

“I think that the battlegrounds of 2024 and beyond will be things like nickel and the extraterritorial effect policies such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will potentially have on it,” she told The Northern Miner in an interview in November. “The industry is at a crossroads, where strategic decisions made by governments and corporations will have long-lasting effects on the global economy and security framework.”

These factors are reshaping the competitive dynamics and introducing new vulnerabilities in national security, particularly in the context of energy transition and decarbonization efforts. Based on Campbell’s advisory and transactional work in the past year, Campbell says those changes cause anxieties over counterparty risks as access to critical minerals has become synonymous with national security.

