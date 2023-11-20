Leonardo DiCaprio backs Panamanians’ protests against First Quantum’s operation – by Staff (Mining.com – November 19, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the demands of Panamanian activists asking for the shutdown of First Quantum Mineral’s Cobre Panamá copper mine.

Since mid-October, thousands of people have been protesting in different parts of the country against the recent approval of Cobre Panamá’s mining concession. They say they are worried about the potential environmental impacts of the giant operation and demand that the Laurentino Cortizo government repeals Law 406, which governs the concession and grants First Quantum the right to mine copper for 20 years, with the option of an additional 20 years. It also guarantees a minimum annual income of $375 million to the government.

In a social media post, DiCaprio shared a video titled “Panama Te Quiero Verde, Shut down the mega-mine,” which was produced by US-based NGO Re:Wild.

The actor also praised the people of Panama for coming together to defend nature and asking the country’s Supreme Court to declare the mining project unconstitutional.

