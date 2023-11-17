Indonesia to Trace Nickel in Bid for US Critical Minerals Deal – by Eko Listiyorini (Bloomberg News – November 16, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Indonesia plans to introduce nickel tracing and push local producers to reach global mining standards to help the country move closer to securing a critical minerals deal with the US.

Each ton of nickel ore sales will be tracked using the SIMBARA portal starting next quarter, Septian Hario Seto, a deputy at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, said in an interview.

Top producers will also be encouraged to get certifications from global entities like The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, he added.

International certification will ensure the companies’ environmental, social and governance practices are recognized, said Seto, who oversees investment coordination and mining at the ministry. “It is for our own interest, regardless of the deal with the US,” he added.

