Sudbury’s Frontier Lithium secures $2 million to advance its processing technology – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 10, 2023)

Mining company scouring the region for site to place its lithium refinery

Despite some unexpected freakish fall weather, Sudbury’s Frontier Lithium had its day in the sun yesterday. The junior exploration company was the recipient of a $2-million grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund (NOHFC) to further test out its lithium processing technology to complement its future mine project in northwestern Ontario.

Before touring Frontier’s new corporate headquarters, now under construction in the Val Caron industrial park, Premier Doug Ford, flanked by three Northern Ontario cabinet ministers, endured buffeting winds and a hail storm at an outdoor news conference, prompting Frontier’s president-CEO, Trevor Walker, to extend a “warm, Northern welcome to our premier,” eliciting a chuckle from chilled onlookers.

Frontier’s future 10,000-square-foot office digs will not house a demonstration-scale lithium processing plant, but it provided a photogenic backdrop for politicians to praise the company as one of the vital links in Ontario’s fledgling critical minerals supply chain.

The company possesses the PAK Project, two large and pure lithium deposits in a remote area near the Manitoba border, and ambitious plans to establish a lithium chemical refinery at a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

