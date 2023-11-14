Proposed northern Sask. uranium mine, mill one step closer to becoming reality – by Cole Davenport (CTV News Saskatoon – November 10, 2023)

https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/

A major uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan has cleared a significant regulatory hurdle. NexGen Energy said Thursday that its proposed uranium mine and mill to be built on the Athabasca Basin north of La Loche known as “Rook I” was granted full approval after an environmental assessment carried out by provincial officials.

“Throughout the rigorous [environmental assessment] process, the Government of Saskatchewan recognized the unparalleled value and future opportunities the Rook I Project will provide for local communities, Saskatchewan, and Canada,” NexGen CEO Leigh Curyer said in a release.

The project is 100 per cent owned by NexGen. Once complete, it will mine and process uranium ore from the Arrow Deposit. Discovered in 2014, the deposit begins 100 metres below the surface and extends as deep as 950 metres, according to NexGen.

According to the company, this is the first time in more than 20 years for any company to receive this kind of approval for a uranium project.

For the rest of this article: https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/proposed-northern-sask-uranium-mine-mill-one-step-closer-to-becoming-reality-1.6640365