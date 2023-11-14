Mining the Northwest: Dryden Gold is ready to go public with its story – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 14, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

With high-grade expectations at the Dryden Gold Project, local exploration company looks to list on the TSX-Venture

A privately owned exploration company with a high-grade property and a Dryden post office box will be entering the market in December. Dryden Gold announced it’s making preparations for an IPO (initial public offering) some time next month to raise $5 million, of which $2.9 million will go into the drill bit for its 2024 exploration drilling program. The company intends to list on the TSX-V under the proposed ticker of DRY.

In assembling a 48,000-hectare property 30 kilometres east of Dryden, the company’s story is that past mining efforts at the turn of the last century barely scratched the surface of this area’s high-grade gold potential.

In a Nov. 2 webcast, CEO Trey Wasser boldly calls their Dryden Gold Property the “last unexplored gold camp in northwestern Ontario” in an area that president Maura Kolb said bears a strong geological resemblance to the gold mining hotbeds of Red Lake and Timmins.

The company’s property is a narrow corridor running southwest to northeast. It tracks along a gold-bearing geological feature called the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone.

