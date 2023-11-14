1st batch of newly minted Canadian coins bearing King Charles’s image unveiled (Canadian Press/CBC News Manitoba – November 14, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/

Small number of 2023-dated coins to circulate in early December

The first Canadian coins featuring the face of King Charles were unveiled in Winnipeg on Tuesday, the King’s 75th birthday.

“Since 1953, the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth has graced the obverse of Canadian coins. Today, 70 years later, a new chapter in Canadian history begins,” mint president and CEO Marie Lemay said during a news conference at the Royal Canadian Mint plant that produces circulation coins.

“We wish his majesty a happy birthday and we look forward to soon sending him his very own set of first strike coins.” The mint showcased the image of the monarch that will appear on one side of all its coins, replacing the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The design by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati was chosen from among submissions by 350 artists. It was sent to Buckingham Palace for approval. “I am honoured and humbled to have had my design of King Charles III effigy for such a prestigious moment in the history of Canadian coins,” Rosati said at the unveiling. “I am very excited to see the actual coins in production.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/king-charles-coin-royal-canadian-mint-1.7027749