Ford in Sudbury to announce $4.1M for five mining projects – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – November 9, 2023)

Major announcement is $2.1 million for Frontier Lithium to develop a new lithium extraction method at its big deposit in Northwestern Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Sudbury with three of his cabinet ministers Nov. 9 to announce more than $4 million from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to boost five mining supply and service projects.

The announcement was made amidst a cold and blustery late afternoon snow and hail outbreak at the Frontier Lithium yard in the Val Caron industrial park. Premier Ford was accompanied by Mines Minister George Pirie, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli, and Northern Development Minister Greg Rickford.

“These investments will support our province’s growing mining industry and help build-up our home-grown electric vehicle and battery supply chain,” said Premier Doug Ford. He said a $2-million investment for Frontier Lithium Inc. of Sudbury is going to help the company test a lithium extraction method to deliver high-quality lithium for electric vehicle batteries.

This is a key step before exploring the possibility of establishing a full commercial-scale lithium chemical plant in Northern Ontario that could provide employment opportunities for more than 200 people, said a news release from Ford’s office.

