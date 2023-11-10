B2Gold delivers the goods at Back River – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – November 10, 2023)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

With a successful summer construction and shipping season, B2Gold Corp. says its Back River gold project in Nunavut remains on pace to pour its first gold early in 2025. Upon the April completion of its acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., which had already made significant progress on early development at Back River, B2Gold immediately invested the resources necessary to get the first mine on this district-scale gold property into production.

Goose, the most advanced project at Back River, is slated to produce 3.34 million oz of gold over 15 years of mining 18.7 million metric tons of proven and probable reserves averaging 5.97 grams per metric ton (3.6 million oz) gold.

This will mark the first Canadian mine for B2Gold, which has gold operations in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines, as well as exploration and development assets in Mali, Colombia, Finland, and Uzbekistan.

“We are excited to add such a high-quality, high grade gold project in a top mining jurisdiction to our global portfolio, and we are thrilled to welcome the exceptional Sabina team into B2Gold,” B2Gold President and CEO Clive Johnson said upon the closing of the C$1.1 billion (US$820 million) acquisition of Sabina.

