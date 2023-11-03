Sask. town located near massive mining project readies for ‘influx of people’ – by Keenan Sorokan (CTV News Saskatoon – November 1, 2023)

https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/

BHP’s nearly $19 billion potash mine near Jansen is getting resounding approval from Lanigan mayor Tony Mycock. Lanigan, which is about a 15-minute drive from the mine site, is expected to benefit from the economic boon for the province and the local area after BHP announced plans for a $6.4 billion stage two expansion at the site Tuesday.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said. “They’ve been talking about it for a while and I didn’t expect it to happen this quick. “It’s very exciting for our community, the surrounding area and I mean, the province as a whole. This is a huge investment in Saskatchewan.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes after the Australian mining giant previously committed $7.5 billion for stage one of the project in August 2021 and a pre-stage one investment of $4.9 billion. “I think Lanigan is poised to grow,” Mycock said.

But with that growth comes some concern as well. Mycock says ongoing work at the mine has already exacerbated the town’s housing market with very few homes for sale or for rent.

