Nipigon-area lithium miner sees Red Rock for potential refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 3, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Rock Tech LIthium inks MOU with the Veldmans and Red Rock Indian Band

Rock Tech Lithium is eyeing the site of the former Norampac Paper mill site in Red Rock as a potential site for a lithium refinery.

The future mine developer and processor has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the brownfield property owners, BMI Group, and its partners, the Red Rock Indian Band to conduct an assessment for a 50-acre development footprint.

In a joint news release from all three parties, Rock Tech said Red Rock is the closest site to its Georgia Lake lithium mine project, located an hour’s drive north of the community on Lake Superior’s north shore. The mining company has been searching for a site to build a lithium conversion facility in Ontario.

The MOU was signed Nov. 3 with Red Rock Mayor Darquise Robinson in attendance along with residents and various business parties. André M. Mandel, Rock Tech’s vice president of marketing and communications, cautioned that the MOU is “not the decision of Rock Tech on a definite location.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/design-build/nipigon-area-lithium-miner-sees-red-rock-for-potential-refinery-7781827