Critics slam proposed coal mining on eastern slopes at NDP town hall meeting – by Stephen Tipper (Calgary Herald – November 2, 2023)

Austrialian-based Northback Holdings has resurrected a proposal for a steelmaking coal mine on Grassy Mountain in the Crowsnest Pass

Critics expressed frustration and concern over a potential coal mining operation on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains, in an online town hall meeting held by the Opposition NDP Wednesday night.

Austrialian-based Northback Holdings, formerly known as Benga Mining, resurrected last month a proposal for a steelmaking coal mine on Grassy Mountain in the Crowsnest Pass. The company has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for licences that would allow the company to divert water, drill and explore for coal.

But an Alberta ministerial order, issued last year by former environment minister Sonya Savage, pauses coal mine exploration and development across much of the province’s Rocky Mountains and eastern slopes, with the pause remaining in effect while land-use plans are being completed and specific rules for industrial development are being determined.

“I’m hearing from a lot of people (in the Grassy Mountain area) and across the province who are worried about what impact this will have on our landscape, our ecosystem and our economy, and I have those same concerns,” said Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley, the NDP’s energy critic, during the meeting.

