Barrick CEO Bristow reaffirms vow to improve safety record amid rise in work fatalities – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – November 3, 2023)

Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T chief executive officer Mark Bristow is vowing once again to improve the company’s poor safety record after the Canadian miner reported two more fatalities at its sites this year – bringing the total under his tenure at the company to 13.

Mr. Bristow said in an interview Thursday that an electrician was killed at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali after the worker opened up a live electrical box after walking in water to fix a pump. In Nevada, a contractor died after losing control of a vehicle driving down a steep road.

That brings the total workplace fatalities at Barrick to five in 2023, as of the latest quarter that ended on Sept. 30. The company last year reported five fatalities, two in 2021 and one in 2020 – all since Mr. Bristow started as CEO in 2019.

Toronto-based Barrick is the world’s second biggest gold miner by production and market value. The company, like many miners, has repeatedly said the safety of its work force is one of its biggest priorities.

