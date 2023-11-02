New kids book aims to get girls into mining – by Alisha Hiyate (Northern Miner – November 1, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Move over Dora the Explorer — another Latina heroine and adventurer is here and she’s ready to teach kids about mining. Like Dora, Ana likes adventures and problem solving. But she – and the other characters in Ana Gabriela Juárez’s new book “Ana’s Adventures at the Mine: The Secret of La Esperanza” – are based on real people.

Ana is modelled on the author, president of CTA Environmental Consultants and founder of WIM Central America, while her grandmother in the book is Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member and geologist, Maureen Jensen.

Juárez, who’s based in Toronto but is originally from Guatemala, said she’s always believed it’s important to educate kids about rocks and mining. The idea for the book came to her during the pandemic, when WIM Central America started online mineralogy clubs for kids.

“Kids are a really big group of people that sometimes mining companies don’t take into account with their stakeholder groups, but it’s such an important group,” she said. “It’s super interesting because kids, when they understand something and get passionate about it, they’re really great advocates.”

