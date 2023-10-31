Alaska Energy Metals stock rises on drill results at Nikolai nickel project – by Staff (Mining.com – October 30, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Alaska Energy Metals’ (TSXV: AEMC) stock rose on Monday after releasing results for two additional diamond drill holes from its 2023 exploration program at its 100% owned Nikolai nickel project.

The Nikolai project is possible host to disseminated nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mineralization analogous to the Crawford deposit in Canada and the Norilsk mine in Russia, according to the company’s website.

Eight diamond drill holes were drilled during the latest campaign, with results from four holes now received and results for the remaining holes pending.

Assay results from drill hole EZ-23-003 returned 324.6 metres at 0.34% nickel equivalent (0.23% nickel, 0.08% copper, 0.02% cobalt, 0.119 g/t palladium, 0.053 g/t platinum and 0.013 g/t gold). Assay results from drill hole EZ-23-005 returned 356.2 metres at 0.34% nickel equivalent (0.22% nickel, 0.08% copper, 0.02% cobalt, 0.122 g/t palladium, 0.057 g/t platinum and 0.014 g/t gold).

