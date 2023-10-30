Wyloo, Chalice, BHP sound alarm over Biden’s Jakarta nickel deal – Brad Thompson (Australian Financail Review – October 30, 2023)

https://www.afr.com/

Some of Australia’s largest nickel producers are increasingly concerned that the Biden administration will allow their big Indonesian rivals access to incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act – a huge subsidy to encourage the transition to clean energy – as early as next month.

Luca Giacovazzi, the chief executive of the Forrest family’s Wyloo Metals, has warned that any agreement that made Indonesian nickel companies eligible for the funding package would make it hard to justify investment in Australia and Canada because of the higher costs of production.

“If the world wants batteries and EVs to be both affordable and environmentally sustainable, investment in Australian and Canadian production must be encouraged,” Mr Giacovazzi said. “A free-trade agreement on nickel with Indonesia would significantly reduce the attractiveness of investing in countries with higher ESG standards and leave consumers with no choice but to use dirty nickel.”

Chalice Mining, which is working on the Gonneville nickel and copper project in Western Australia, is another group along with BHP that is concerned about the impact on local production if Indonesian groups are provided access to the subsidies.

For the rest of this article: https://www.afr.com/companies/mining/wyloo-chalice-bhp-sound-alarm-over-biden-s-jakarta-nickel-deal-20231029-p5eftr