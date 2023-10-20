Webequie Supply road to Ring of Fire mine more than a gravel road – by Nicole Stoffman (Sudbury Star – October 20, 2023)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Engineering firm shares project details at information session

The Webequie Supply Road would be a 107 km all-season road that would go from Webequie First Nation airport east to McFaulds Lake, and link up to The Northern Road link that would lead to the planned site of the Eagle’s Nest mine.

The mine would be the first in the Ring of Fire, the 5,000 km area south of James Bay rich in critical minerals. The road project is in the sixth year of its impact assessment process, and two years away from potential environmental approval from both levels of government. At that point it would take five more years to build at a cost of $300 to $500 million in public funds.

The road would be expected to last 75 years. More than just a two-lane gravel road, the Webequie Supply Road would require four construction camps, temporary storage and lay-down areas to help with construction, and the digging of one to three gravel quarries to build and maintain the road and its associated access roads.

Those were just some of the surprising details shared by Don Parkinson, an Indigenous consultation specialist, at a public information session held at Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa on Oct. 12.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/webequie-supply-road-to-ring-of-fire-mine-more-than-a-gravel-road