TC Energy’s B.C. pipeline route bolstered by deal with Ksi Lisims LNG – by Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – October 20, 2023)

An Indigenous-backed project seeking to export liquefied natural gas has signed a deal to support TC Energy Corp.’s pipeline plans in northern British Columbia, leaving Enbridge Inc.’s competing route in limbo.

The Nisga’a Nation, Western LNG and a group of natural gas producers called Rockies LNG are partners in their proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project near Gitlaxt’aamiks, which is home to the Nisga’a Lisims government led by elected president Eva Clayton.

Calgary-based TC Energy has been hired to work on revised designs for the planned Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline, according to documents filed by Ksi Lisims this week to the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. The filings are part of an application to obtain an environmental assessment certificate.

The PRGT route was originally intended to stretch nearly 900 kilometres from northeast B.C. to Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, B.C., and supply natural gas to Pacific NorthWest LNG. But Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas cancelled the Pacific NorthWest LNG joint venture in 2017.

