How you can shape B.C.’s push to become a global supplier of critical minerals – by Chad Pawson (CBC News British Columbia – October 20, 2023)

Province seeks feedback as it aims for official strategy in early 2024

B.C.’s provincial ministry responsible for mining is looking for input on a discussion paper to guide the province as it tries to become a global supplier of critical minerals, while also respecting First Nations’ rights and protecting the environment.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation wants to take advantage of minerals deemed critical for technologies such as batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels that are hoped to help the world slow the pace of climate change.

Despite the promise, the province has not moved quickly to institute changes, or produce the strategy considering the minerals have been touted since at least 2017 by the World Bank, and others, as a necessary component of a low-carbon future.

“In British Columbia we have an opportunity to take advantage of this in a way that really feeds the world’s energy transition,” said Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne. “We’re going to do it in a responsible way, a safe way and, absolutely key, in respect of First Nations.”

