BHP sells Blackwater and Daunia coal mines to Australian mining company Whitehaven – by Jessica Clifford (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – October 18, 2023)

https://www.abc.net.au/

Mining giant BHP has sold two of its central Queensland coal mines for more than $US4 billion. Australian company Whitehaven Coal has purchased the Blackwater and Daunia mines which produce some of the world’s highest quality coking coal for steelmaking.

The Blackwater site, located south-east of Emerald, is also one of the southern hemisphere’s longest coking coal mines, with a striking rate of 80 kilometres. Daunia is located south-east of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin and has only been operational since 2013.

The mines are part of the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland. BHP and MDP (Mitsubishi Development) each hold a 50 per cent interest. BHP announced its intention to offload the two mines earlier this year, as it continues to shift its focus on materials tied to renewable energy, such as copper and nickel.

BMA last year sold two of its other central Queensland mines, South Walker Creek and Poitrel, leaving the alliance with seven sites in the Bowen Basin, including Daunia and Blackwater. The mines employ more than 2,500 people between them.

For the rest of this article: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-18/bhp-sells-blackwater-daunia-mines-whitehaven/102992482?utm_campaign=newsweb-article-new-share-null&utm_content=twitter&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_source=abc_news_web