The Age of Big Shovels – by Daniel Yergin (Project Syndicate.org – September 11, 2023)

The IMF recently warned that the pursuit of net-zero emissions by 2050 will “spur unprecedented demand for some of the most crucial minerals,” leading to “soaring costs” that could “derail or delay the energy transition.” The rising crescendo of alarm is justified: “crucial minerals” loom as the main bottleneck to decarbonization.

The rising crescendo of alarm is justified: “crucial metals” could well loom as the biggest potential bottleneck to the shift away from fossil fuels. Decarbonization requires a huge increase in equipment and infrastructure, which in turn means an enormous increase in metals for the batteries and wiring that an electrified future will require. As I describe in my book The New Map, changing how we power the global economy will require a move from Big Oil to Big Shovels. In other words, there will have to be a lot of mining.

Demand for the required minerals is already increasing dramatically, and the IEA’s net-zero 2050 scenario projects that it will more than triple just over the next seven years. That could be an understatement. The proliferation of government programs aimed at accelerating the energy transition will further increase demand. S&P Global’s own recent analysis finds that America’s massive Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will add significantly to the already high projections.

