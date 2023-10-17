OPINION: Reasonable Republicans understand the value of trade relationships – by Andrew Willis (Globe and Mail – October 17, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo finished off a recent trade mission to Ontario and Quebec by hosting a reception in downtown Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame. The evening was marked by two striking moments. The first was the sight of the Nevada delegation, decked out in their Vegas Golden Knights jerseys, posed around the Stanley Cup, while Mr. Lombardo said, with a smile: “We waited a long time for this.”

He said this to a room full of Toronto Maple Leaf fans, who’ve been waiting a little longer than the Knights’ six years for a championship.

The second takeaway from the event was how reasonable the Republican governor sounded as he talked about newly signed agreements to work with the two provinces on electric-vehicle development. Reasonable and Republican – two words not commonly found in the same sentence of late.

Mr. Lombardo highlighted the potential to join forces with Quebec, to achieve the two jurisdictions’ common goal: developing the entire EV supply chain, from mining lithium to making batteries and building cars. He talked up a partnership with Ontario on expanding export markets for North American EVs and batteries.

