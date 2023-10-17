Ontario and Ottawa put up nearly $1 billion for EV battery parts plant – by Rob Ferguson (Toronto Star – October 16, 2023)

https://www.thestar.com/

Ontario is going bigger on the electric vehicle battery business, joining the federal government in providing almost $1 billion in subsidies toward a $2.7-billion parts plant near Kingston employing 600 workers to start.

Ontario is going bigger on the electric vehicle battery business, joining the federal government in providing almost $1 billion in subsidies toward a $2.7-billion parts plant near Kingston employing 600 workers to start.

The factory, to be operated by Umicore Rechargeable Battery Materials Canada Inc., will make cathode materials crucial for producing EV batteries, which a Volkswagen subsidiary near St. Thomas and a Stellantis joint venture in Windsor will soon be assembling at plants now under construction.

Officials said the new plant — to be built in stages in Bath, just west of Kingston — could supply parts for batteries in up to 800,000 vehicles a year as Canada works toward a target of 2035 for all new vehicles to be emission-free in the fight against climate change.

Components plants are critical to growing the country’s electric vehicle battery industry, Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said Monday. “Every one helps bring another,” he told the Star, noting there are six key components to EV batteries. “It’s a chain reaction.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/ontario-and-ottawa-put-up-nearly-1-billion-for-ev-battery-parts-plant/article_60190249-d787-5ccf-bed3-7835ebbc4cc8.html