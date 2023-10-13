US lab-grown diamond producer files for bankruptcy – by Harry Dempsey (Financial Times – October 12, 2023)

https://www.ft.com/

Sector suffers first big casualty from glut of man-made gemstones

WD Lab Grown Diamonds, the second-largest US producer of man-made diamonds, has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the sector’s first big casualty of a burgeoning glut of fabricated gemstones.

The Washington-based company, which filed for Chapter 7 protection on Wednesday in a Delaware bankruptcy court, said it had total liabilities of $44mn with assets totalling $3mn and between 100 and 199 creditors.

Lab-grown gems are posing a significant threat to the natural diamond sector, as consumers — particularly in the US — choose to buy jewellery that uses stones that are created in a foundry but are almost chemically identical to counterparts dug out of the ground.

Diamond miners, including industry leader De Beers, have long warned that the lab-grown sector would self-implode as overproduction pushed the industry into losses and prices for manufactured diamonds collapsed.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ft.com/content/cf288769-2af9-4bc2-bbd9-b1182d93c62f