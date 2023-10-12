Chinese miners to be hardest hit by global coal job cuts, study finds – by You Xiaoying (Nikkei Asia – October 12, 2023)

https://asia.nikkei.com/

Shift to renewables is forecast to slash nearly 250,000 jobs in Shanxi by 2050

Chinese miners will likely be hardest hit by sweeping job cuts expected in the coal industry over the next three decades as countries shutter coal plants in favor of cleaner — and increasingly cheaper — renewable energy, a new analysis has found.

Coal mines in Shanxi province in northwest China, the country’s coal heartland, could slash 241,900 jobs by 2050, according to a report published on Tuesday by Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a San Francisco-based nongovernmental organization.

“As China aims to reduce the number of coal mines to approximately 4,000 (from around 4,700) by the end of [2025], it becomes increasingly urgent for the government to take concrete action to effectively manage the impact and support a just transition in the coal industry,” Dorothy Mei, a co-author of the report, told Caixin.

Mei and her colleagues looked at employment at 4,300 active and proposed coal mines and projects around the world using Global Coal Miner Tracker, a database run by GEM.

