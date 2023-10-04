Agnico Eagle donates $5M to support breakfast, literacy and arts programs – by Jorge Antunes (Nunatsiaq News – October 2023)

Executive fills in details of pledge mining company made in 2020

Agnico Eagle is donating $2.5 million to a children’s breakfast program and $2.25 million to Nunavut’s literacy council, a move the mining company called an investment in the territory’s youth. “We firmly believe that to leave a lasting and meaningful legacy in Nunavut, we must support and invest for the next generation,” said Martin Plante, the mining company’s Nunavut vice-president, on Sept. 28.

Plante announced the details for what the company calls its Inunnguiniq project — Inuktitut for “creating a whole human being” — during the closing gala of last week’s Kivalliq Trade Show.

The donation is part of a $5-million pledge the company’s then-CEO Sean Boyd made in February 2020 at the Northern Lights trade show and conference in Ottawa. Agnico Eagle consulted with communities about how to move ahead with the donation in the “most meaningful way possible,” a company statement said.

It also includes $250,000 for Susan Aglukark’s Arctic Rose Foundation. The money focuses on three specific areas — health and well-being through the promotion of active lifestyles and traditional activities, food security, and financial support for Inuit-led non-profits to promote a “long-lasting positive impact” in communities.

For the rest of this article: https://nunatsiaq.com/stories/article/agnico-eagle-donates-5m-to-support-breakfast-literacy-and-arts-programs/