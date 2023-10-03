Ontario, Nevada ink deal to boost mining business – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – September 29, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sudbury-based MineConnect has played a major role in creating business partnerships in the mining supply sectors in Nevada and Ontario

Ontario and Nevada have signed a formal agreement to enhance the mining industry in both of those jurisdictions.

Nevada is located in the western United States and has a long history of mining, especially for silver (Comstock Lode). Nevada is also strong in mining copper, gold, lithium and molybdenum, minerals that are critical to the battery electric vehicle industry.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed the agreement on Sept. 27 during a ceremony at Queen’s Park. They were joined by Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, and a Nevada-led delegation that includes other government leaders, said a news release.

“This new agreement will help Ontario and Nevada attract new investments and provide businesses and entrepreneurs opportunities for new markets for their products and services,” said Ford.

