How a First Nations school in Thunder Bay, Ont., combines traditional and land-based learning – by Sarah Law (CBC News Thunder Bay – October 2, 2023)

Matawa Education and Care Centre brings in students from Matawa’s 9 First Nations

It’s been years in the making, but construction has finally finished at the Matawa Education and Care Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The centre invited community members and dignitaries to a grand opening ceremony on Friday to mark the completion of renovations at the building, including its new gymnasium, kitchen, classrooms and Student Care Centre. The day was intentionally chosen to lead into Canada’s third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Saturday.

The centre has provided high school education to students from Matawa’s nine First Nations since 2010, on the traditional territory of Fort William First Nation. This spring, it celebrated its largest graduating class to date.

After years of providing classes in different locations across town, the city transferred surplus municipal property to Matawa First Nations Management Inc. in 2017. The following year, construction and renovations began at the former Grandview Lodge Home for the Aged to convert the space and make it suitable for students ages 13 to 21.

