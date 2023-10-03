BHP calls for global collaboration on critical minerals – by Esmarie Iannucci (Mining Weekly – October 2, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining giant BHP has noted that global collaboration and a significant quantum of capital will be required in order to source the critical minerals needed to drive decarbonisation.

Speaking at the IEA Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit, BHP CEO Mike Henry said there was global recognition of the worked needed to significantly scale up the supply of certain metals, but that the hunt for these metals was encountering some significant challenges.

“The grade, or percentage of metal in a given volume of ore, is falling at existing operations. And this means more ore needs to be mined just to stand still. Newly discovered and developed deposits are, on average, incrementally lower grade as well. “They’re increasingly hard to find, oftentimes deeper, and oftentimes smaller,” Henry said.

“Opportunities are being pursued in jurisdictions with less established mining industries, institutions and governance. And, of course, societal expectations in respect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and how value gets created for all stakeholders has grown – and rightly so.

