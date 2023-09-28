Ontario prepares to go big on nuclear, with demand for electricity poised to soar – by Mike Crawley (CBC News Toronto – September 28, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/

Costs of expanding nuclear power plants could ultimately run into the hundreds of billions of dollars

Demand for electricity across Canada is forecast to double in the next 25 years, and all the signs from Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government indicate that nuclear energy will supply the biggest portion of the province’s additional power needs.

Key factors driving that demand include the auto sector’s looming transition to electric vehicles and the push for industries to reduce their carbon emissions.

That creates the potential for Ontario to embark on what would be Canada’s biggest-ever expansion of nuclear power, a multi-decade construction project with costs that could ultimately run into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Among the recent moves by the Ford government:

-The province announced it wants to nearly double production at Bruce Power, already the largest nuclear generating station in the world.

-The province unveiled plans to add three more small modular reactors (SMRs) to the one already in the works at Darlington, which would together provide enough electricity to power 1.2 million homes.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-nuclear-power-electricity-1.6967927