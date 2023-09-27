Tracking Quebec’s next lithium mines – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – September 26, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

As Canada’s emerging hotspot for lithium development, Quebec hosts almost half the country’s 409 active lithium projects and its most advanced projects. That includes Canada’s second producing lithium mine (outside Sinomine’s Tanco operation in Manitoba): Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA; US-OTC: SYAXF) and Piedmont Lithium‘s (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL) North American Lithium project, which started production in March.

The Northern Miner built an infographic comparing the progress of five top lithium projects in La Belle Province, tracking progress across key milestones from 2018. Quebec’s next producing mine looks to be a tie between Sayona and Piedmont’s nearby Authier project, and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and Nemaska Lithium‘s (TSX: NMX; US-OTC: NMKEF) Whabouchi operation.

NAL, owned in a 75-25 partnership with Sayona and Piedmont, produced its first lithium concentrate in March and shipped a commercial load of spodumene in August. Located in the western Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, NAL’s output in March marked the restart of the mine after the partners purchased it in August 2021 from North American Lithium Inc.

They updated the mine’s permits between 2021 and 2022. Annual output is forecast at 226,000 tonnes of concentrate over a 20-year life, according to a feasibility study released in April for NAL and Authier. NAL hosts proven and probable reserves of 21.7 million tonnes Li2O at 1.08% Li2O for 235,500 tonnes.

