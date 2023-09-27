Ring of Fire Metals CEO responds to environmental concerns – by Nicole Stoffman (Timmins Daily Press – September 27, 2023)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Says mining on high ground means minimal impact on peatlands

Kristan Straub provided an update on the development of the Eagle’s Nest Project within the Ring of Fire at a State of Mining luncheon at the Dante Club on Tuesday. Eagle’s Nest is an undeveloped high-grade nickel sulphide project and chromite deposit 400 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, and is set to be the first critical minerals deposit to be mined in the Ring of Fire region.

The Ring of Fire comprises 5,000 square kilometres, and is rich in critical minerals such as: high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group elements and chromite. Critical minerals are so called because they have specific applications in industry and technology and have few substitutes. They are subject to geopolitical and environmental risk because they are geographically concentrated. The world’s biggest supplier of Nickel is Indonesia.

Currently, the processing of battery minerals is controlled by China, a country with whom Canada’s relations have been tested in recent years following geopolitical events like the inhumane incarceration of Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Hence, the Ring of Fire is an important component of Canada’s plan to build a new electric vehicle battery industry. Straub is the CEO of Ring of Fire Metals, Noront’s new brand since Australian company Wyloo Metals acquired Noront in April, 2022.

