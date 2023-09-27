NEWS RELEASE: Ring of Fire Metals, Wyloo Metals, Mincor Resources combine to become major nickel player, “Wyloo” (Wyloo – September 27, 2023)

Ring of Fire Metals, Wyloo Metals and Mincor Resources and will unify under the brand name Wyloo after becoming the largest pure-play nickel company outside of Russia. Wyloo Metals’ acquisition of Mincor Resources, completed last month, makes Wyloo a producer of high-grade nickel sulphide from its newly acquired Cassini and Northern Operations mines in Kambalda, Western Australia.

The new name also applies to Wyloo’s Canadian subsidiary, formerly Ring of Fire Metals, which owns the high-grade Eagle’s Nest project and the only material chromite resource in North America, in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario, Canada.

Wyloo CEO Luca Giacovazzi said the combined company was unique because of its significant nickel production coupled with a strong pipeline of growth projects that will produce nickel for at least the next two decades.

“We are now producing around 15 thousand tonnes of nickel from our mines in Western Australia which, together with our Eagle’s Nest project in Ontario, will ensure we remain a significant nickel producer for at least 20 years,” he said.

For the rest of this news release: https://wyloo.com/media-release/ring-of-fire-metals-wyloo-metals-mincor-resources-combine-to-become-major-nickel-player-wyloo/