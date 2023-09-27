A recent report on DRC’s Kolwezi shows the cobalt capital’s dark side – by Chinedu Okafor (Business Insider Africa – September 26, 2023)

https://africa.businessinsider.com/

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kolwezi town earned the moniker “cobalt capital of the world” due to its abundance of the material. One of the reasons the DRC contains over half of the world’s cobalt deposits and is responsible for 70% of worldwide production is the town in the country’s southern Lualaba Province.

In terms of copper deposits, the DRC ranks seventh in the world. According to the IEA, cobalt is a crucial mineral in most lithium-ion batteries, a key component in the energy transitions the world is moving toward, while copper is the mineral most frequently utilized in “clean energy” technologies.

However, this town’s advantages also work against it. As mining activities by international businesses in Kolwezi drive families out of their homes, its mined regions are turning its residents into sacrificed lambs of displacement.

Amnesty International, a human rights organization, examined the operations of four mining investment projects in Kolwezi for its study Fueling change or the status quo?

For the rest of this article: https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/a-recent-report-on-drcs-kolwezi-shows-the-cobalt-capitals-dark-side/zbd39ep