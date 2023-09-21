Canadian lithium miners in ‘prime position’ as EV battery race accelerates – Jeff Lagerquist (Yahoo Finance – September 20, 2023)

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/

Two Canadian lithium producers are top prospects as mining and automotive giants hunt for deals to supply the silvery-white metal for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a CIBC Capital Markets analyst.

Earlier this month, Mohamed Sidib initiated coverage on TSX Venture-listed Rock Tech Lithium (RCK.V) and Frontier Lithium (FL.V) issuing “outperformer” ratings. Sidib also published a lengthy primer on the alkali metal, calling for rising prices due to tight supply as more consumers buy EVs.

Sidib sees North American lithium producers playing a bigger role in a global supply picture dominated by China and Australia. Backed by billions in promised government investments in critical minerals, he predicts combined Canadian and American output will grow from a two per cent share in 2022, to seven per cent in 2027.

“While Canada does not currently produce much lithium in the grand scheme of things, the country is host to seven projects, with a hub being created in Ontario and Quebec,” Sidib wrote in his report. “The country is in a prime position to take market share at each level of the local supply chain.”

