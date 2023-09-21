Barrick Says Big Miners Show Interest in Pakistan Copper Project – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – September 20, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Barrick Gold Corp.’s top executive says it’s not just Saudi Arabia interested in his company’s massive copper project in Pakistan — some major mining companies are, too.

The Canadian miner’s $7 billion Reko Diq project in Balochistan — a region bordering Afghanistan and Iran — boasts one of the world’s largest copper deposits and could become a major source of the wiring metal.

Barrick is the only mining company that hasn’t shied away from the project’s risky geography, after Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc sold its stake in the project last year.

Now, Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said he’s seeing newfound “interest” from multinational mining firms that have been hesitant to venture into tricky regions of the world.

