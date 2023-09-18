First Majestic launches silver minting facility in Las Vegas (Elko Daily Free Press – September 16, 2023)

https://elkodaily.com/

First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC, in Las Vegas, Nevada. First Mint will expand upon First Majestic’s existing bullion sales through vertically integrating the production of investment-grade fine silver bullion. First Majestic said this will make it possible to sell a substantially greater portion of its silver production directly to its shareholders and bullion customers.

First Majestic owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico, and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine north of Elko where mining operations are currently suspended as exploration and mine evaluation continues.

First Majestic is the only mining company offering its own production in the form of silver bullion for sale online. The silver items available for purchase include 0.999-fine silver rounds, ingots, bars and medallion sets. The company says these are sold at one of the lowest premiums and silver prices per ounce on the internet.

“The decision to open our own mint was made to ensure our bullion store has adequate supplies in order to fulfill customers demand,” said Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic president and chief executive officer.

